Weather Authority: Rain, some snow expected Friday as cold front approaches

Parts of the Delaware Valley may see some light snow or a mix once again on Friday morning while others will see mostly rain.

An approaching cold front that will bring bitter cold temperatures to start next week will be preceded by the precipitation packing system that will impact the area Friday morning.

Areas to the north and west may see some flakes before and eventual changeover to rain later in the morning. The precipitation should move out by early Friday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Expect a high of 45 degrees later in the day Friday, once the precipitation has cleared.

Friday will kick off an on-again, off-again pattern of foul weather that could wind up leading to another round of snow later in the weekend.

Advertisement

Looking ahead at the weekend, the FOX 29 Weather Authority is also keeping an eye on a system that could bring accumulating snow on Tuesday. Models are split on which parts of the area will see snow, but accumulations are expected to remain light wherever snow does end up falling.

___

FRIDAY: a.m. snow to rain. High: 45, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 43, Low: 27

SUNDAY: Snow possible. High: 38, Low: 29

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 32, Low: 17

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter