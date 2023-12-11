Weather Authority: Rain turns to snow for parts of Delaware Valley ahead of windy, cold afternoon

We're not quite done with precipitation yet!

Sunday's storms have carried over into Monday morning, but are changing from rain to snow for several counties surrounding Philadelphia.

Although the Poconos will see the most snow accumulation, the city could also see some flakes throughout the morning!

Southern parts of the Delaware Valley will still get heavy rain, or a wintry mix, before the sun peaks through this afternoon.

And with that sun comes blustery conditions!

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 40 mph, making 40-degree temperatures feel like the 30s.

The area will start to dry out Tuesday morning as sunny and cold weather sticks around for the next couple of days.