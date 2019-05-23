Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorm watches in effect for several counties

Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for multiple Pennsylvania counties as a line of strong storms moves in from the Midwest. The counties under the watch are as follows:

Montgomery

Chester

Berks

Lancaster

Those storms are expected to reach our area early in the afternoon, and could impact parts of our area through the evening.

Meteorologist Scott Williams says the concerns with these storms include the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app for the latest forecast

Once things clear Thursday night, we’ll be looking at another pleasant day on Friday with more highs in the upper 70s.

Advertisement

It looks like we’ll have another beautiful weekend on tap as well with highs in the 80s on Saturday, and approaching 90 degrees on Sunday.