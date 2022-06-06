Weather Authority: Showers expected Tuesday after sunny, warm Monday

The sun was shining and temperatures were in the 80s across the Delaware Valley, but the rest of the week we could see some rain.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s across the suburbs, with clear, starlit skies overnight.

Clouds will roll in on Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the 70s and 80s. Spotty showers will come late afternoon on Tuesday, kick-starting a trend of rain over the next few days.

Wednesday is expected to be pleasant until an evening shower rolls in to Thursday morning.

TUESDAY: Chance of PM showers High: 82, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Evening storms. High: 86, Low: 71

THURSDAY: AM storm, PM showers. High: 80, Low: 67

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 83, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Showers likely. High: 74, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Clearing out. High: 79, Low: 60