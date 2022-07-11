Weather Authority: Showers, storms expected after a warm, sunny Monday

It was a gorgeous Monday across the Delaware Valley. Even down the shore and up to the poconos saw sunny skies and great summer temperatures. It won't last long, though, as storms and showers roll in on Tuesday.

Temperatures are in the 80s for most of the Delaware Valley. Overnight temperatures will drop in to the mid 60s with clear, moonlit skies.

Tuesday's average high will be 88 as the summer sizzle creeps upon us. Some areas will reach the 90s before scattered storms make their way through in the late afternoon.

The rest of the week, so far, seems to be clear of rain and storms, forecasters say. The humidity will creep back in on Wednesday with temperatures in the high 90s. The heat will stay through the course of the weekend.

TUESDAY: PM storms. High: 92, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 90, Low: 73

THURSDAY: Still steamy. High: 89, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 86, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 88, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Storm chance. High: 88, Low: 73

MONDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 90, Low: 74