Weather Authority: Some rain, plenty of sunshine this weekend

The weekend is finally here, and while temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s and 90s, it may also bring a little rain.

A cluster of storms to our south could bring some scattered showers and storms Friday, especially in Delaware.

Most can expect Friday to be sunny and humid with a high of 88 degrees.

Saturday will bring more of the same with more pop-up storms possible through the day.

Come Sunday, we’ll be right back in the 90s but expect plenty of sunshine.

