Weather Authority: Stormy Sunday with heavy rain, mild temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a stormy Sunday with temperatures in the mid-70s.
A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from noon to 5 p.m. in the following counties: in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Philadelphia counties; in New Jersey, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern, Burlington and Camden counties.
The heaviest rain is expected from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m.
Temperatures will reach a high of 74 degrees.
Aside from a sunny Monday, mostly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast for the next several days. More rain is expected Thursday.
SUNDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 74 Low: 52
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69 Low: 53
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 67 Low: 53
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 70 Low: 56
THURSDAY: Rain. High: 66 Low: 60