Weather Authority: Sultry Sunday wraps up weekend, cooler temps ahead

The hot and muggy conditions that have impacted the Philadelphia area over the last several days will continue Sunday, but relief is on the way!

The sultry conditions can be felt at 9 a.m. as morning temperatures combine with a high dew point to make it feel like 100 degrees. The heat index will continue to rise through noontime and top out at 113 by 3 p.m. By the early evening hours most region will still feel temps near 110. An excessive heat advisory remains in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties until 10 p.m. Sunday.

A cold front will start to push into the region overnight and move the humid temperatures south; Monday will cool down to 88 and Tuesday will drop to 82. However, rain showers will move into the area Monday afternoon and remain until Tuesday morning.

An early look at the mid-to-late work week forecast show conditions leveling out to seasonable summertime temps. Wednesday-Friday will sit in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine for most of the region.