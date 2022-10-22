Weather Authority: Sunny afternoon ahead of cloudy, but pleasant night for Phillies Game 4

The sun is out in full force on this beautiful Saturday!

Sunshine will stick around most of the day, bringing temperatures up to a high of 68 degrees.

Clouds will start to roll Saturday evening, dropping temperatures to 62 degree as the Phillies Game 4 against the Padres begins at 7:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

The evening's weather stay pleasant, and less chilly than last night's game with a low in the mid-50s by the end of the game.

Sunday will see show showers as Game 5 starts in Philadelphia, but FOX 29's Drew Anderson says its should only be a nuisance!

Those showers hang on throughout the rest of the week, with no dry weather until Friday.

___

SATURDAY: Nice day. High: 68, Low: 44

SUNDAY: A few showers. High: 64, Low: 52

MONDAY: A shower. High: 72, Low: 58

TUESDAY: A shower. High: 74, Low: 60

WEDNESDAYS: A shower. High: 72, Low: 60

THURSDAY: Passing shower. High: 74, Low: 60

FRIDAY: Sunny and dry. High: 68, Low: 56