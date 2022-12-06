Weather Authority: Temperatures drop as seasonable conditions return to Delaware Valley

After a mild stretch, it’s back to the colder realities of the month and the season for the Delaware Valley.

Thursday night and into Friday morning, temperatures just continue to fall, eventually bottoming out in the mid-30s, under clear skies.

Friday, the full force of the sun will return, though a seasonable day looms, with temps reaching the mid-40s, right around average for this time of year.

Saturday will see clouds thicken throughout the day with temperatures in the mid-40s. It will remain dry Saturday.

Sunday, the chances of rain increase, though the rain isn’t forecasted to fall until the late afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 36

FRIDAY: Sunny at last. High: 48, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 45, Low: 36

SUNDAY: More showers. High: 48, Low: 37

MONDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 45, Low: 28

TUESDAY: Sunny & chilly. High: 43, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 46, Low: 34