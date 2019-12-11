Weather Authority: Temperatures plunge overnight Thursday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny but chilly Thursday.

Temperatures will plunge overnight Thursday into the 20s and teens and will remain in the mid-30s through Thursday before bumping back up to the 40s by Friday.

More precipitation is expected Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: AM snow. High: 39 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 26

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 49 Low: 46

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 55 Low: 43