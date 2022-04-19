Weather Authority: Temperatures return to the 60s Wednesday, warm weekend ahead

Wednesday will be a "glorious" day according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Today's conditions will be sunny with hardly any clouds in the sky after a spring nor'easter pounded the Delaware Valley with rain Monday night into Tuesday.

The sun will be deceiving as temperatures will remain below average with highs hitting the upper 50s.

No precipitation is in the forecast for today.

By 9 a.m., temperatures will be in the 40s and after lunch, they will rise to the 50s.

Thursday will still feel chilly and a frost advisory is in effect tonight into tomorrow for several counties in Pennsylvania.

Looking ahead, temperatures will fluctuate between the high 60s and 70s this weekend and into next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 60

THURSDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 65, Low: 42

FRIDAY: Breezy and warmer. High: 73, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny and seasonal. High: 67, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 76, Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 73, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 72, Low: 55

