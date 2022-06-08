Weather Authority: Torrential downpours expected overnight into Thursday

Wednesday was the kind of day when people would say, "It's always sunny in Philadelphia." Unfortunately, that sun will go away as we are tracking some heavy rain and storms.

Temperatures were in the 80s across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 60s as heavy rain makes its way through the Philadelphia area.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says that the rain could also bring storms with possible damaging winds. The rain will start around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and will continue around 2 a.m. Thursday morning as the torrential rain will fall in cycles overnight.

Thursday afternoon, the sun will come back out again with temperatures creeping back up to the 80s.

THURSDAY: Clearing, windy. High: 84, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 61

SATURDAY: On & off rain. High: 77, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Storm chances. High: 80, Low: 62

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 66

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 87, Low: 66



