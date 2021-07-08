Weather Authority: Tropical Storm Warnings in place for coastal NJ, Del as Elsa move through region

Tropical Storm Elsa will roll across the Delaware Valley overnight with heavy downpours and intense winds that will last through the morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for coastal New Jersey and Delaware as the brunt of Elsa moves up the coast. Shore towns can expect to see 2-3 inches of rainfall and wind gusts between 40-50 MPH.

Southeastern Pennsylvania and interior New Jersey will remain under a Flash Flood Watch overnight as steady rainfall will become more intense by the early morning hours. Areas near the coast can expect to see more than 2 inches of rain while western New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania will see an inch or less.

Intense winds will accompany the heavy rainfall and gust hard enough to potentially spin up an isolated tornado, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

Elsa will continue to hang with us overnight into Friday morning with lingering rainfall and wind gusts. The back half of Tropical Storm Elsa will start to exit the region between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. leaving behind some scattered showers.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s on Friday with some pockets of sunshine in the wake of Elsa. Saturday will be sunny and warm before another round of rain moves into the area on Sunday.

