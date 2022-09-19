Weather Authority: Warm, humid Monday ahead of last days of summer

Kids may be back at school again today, but it's still feeling like summer!

The last Monday of summer 2022 is set to be a warm and humid one as temperatures hit a high of 88 degrees.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the day begins with a B weather grade, then drops to a B- as that humidity starts to pick up.

The Eagles home opener could see a little rain Monday night with a chance of a shower later this evening.

Warm weather continues the next couple of days until the first day of fall on Thursday - but the real autumn weather starts on Friday with highs of just 67 degrees!

___

MONDAY: Evening shower. High: 88

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 82, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Humid again. High: 86, Low: 6

THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 75, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 67, Low: 55

SATURDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 72; Low: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly clear. High: 80; Low: 56