Weather Authority: Warm, humid Monday ahead of last days of summer
PHILADELPHIA - Kids may be back at school again today, but it's still feeling like summer!
The last Monday of summer 2022 is set to be a warm and humid one as temperatures hit a high of 88 degrees.
FOX 29's Sue Serio says the day begins with a B weather grade, then drops to a B- as that humidity starts to pick up.
The Eagles home opener could see a little rain Monday night with a chance of a shower later this evening.
Warm weather continues the next couple of days until the first day of fall on Thursday - but the real autumn weather starts on Friday with highs of just 67 degrees!
___
MONDAY: Evening shower. High: 88
TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 82, Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Humid again. High: 86, Low: 6
THURSDAY: A few storms. High: 75, Low: 72
FRIDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 67, Low: 55
SATURDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 72; Low: 52
SUNDAY: Mostly clear. High: 80; Low: 56