Weather Authority: Warm, sunny conditions return Thursday

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will return on Thursday, following a cold and rainy round of weather on Wednesday.

Morning temperatures will remain chilly with clearing skies. Most of the region will start the day in the 40s with a wind chill that will make conditions feel colder.

Afternoon conditions will warm into the 60s with plenty of sunshine aided by clear skies. The high for Philadelphia is expected to hit 66.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER APP

Another round of rain beginning on Friday afternoon will start a brief stretch of unsettled weather. FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect rain by about 1 p.m. Friday.

Saturday also looks bleak, as temperatures are forecasted to plunge into the 40s with heavy winds. Sunday, Mother's Day, will rebound back into the 60s with partly sunny skies.

___

Advertisement

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 66

FRIDAY: p.m. rain, breezy. High: 60, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 49, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 60, Low: 37

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP