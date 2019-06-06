Weather Authority: Warmer Thursday ahead of cooler weekend

Conditions are clearing up Thursday after overnight storms brought some heavy rain to parts of our area.

Thursday will be warmer with a high temperature of 87 degrees and a chance of a spotty shower.

Come Friday, the cool-off will begin as we head into what should be a cooler weekend with high temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 80, while Saturday will bring plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 82 degrees.

The next rainy day in our forecast is looking like it could come on Monday.

