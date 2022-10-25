Weather Authority: Wednesday morning to be foggy with spotty showers ahead of cloudy afternoon

Wednesday morning will feature more inconvenient weather across the Delaware Valley as fog and spotty showers move through the area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the showers will move out of the area in the afternoon, making way for mostly cloudy conditions.

By the evening, clouds will begin to clear and the sun will peek through before sunset.

Temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees Wednesday before temperatures drop for the remainder of the week.

Looking ahead, Thursday is set to be sunny with temperatures in the 60s and Friday will be partly cloudy, but with temperatures below 60.

Clouds will return to the forecast on Sunday, making way for a rainy and damp Halloween.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: High: 70

THURSDAY: High: 65, Low: 55

FRIDAY: High: 59, Low: 46

SATURDAY: High: 61, Low: 44

SUNDAY: High: 65, Low: 45

MONDAY: High: 67, Low: 56

TUESDAY: High: 67, Low: 60