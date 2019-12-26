Weather Authority: Weekend warm-up ahead for region
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia and surrounding areas can expect a weekend warm-up with above average temperatures.
Most of the region will experience a mostly cloudy Friday with temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures reach the 50s on Saturday with most of the area seeing sun and clouds.
FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall
Rain arrives Sunday afternoon and will continue into Monday morning. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will be dry with temperatures in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 50, Low: 39
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 52, Low: 40
Sunday: Rainy, warmer. High: 55, Low: 34
Monday: Morning rain. High: 56, Low: 50