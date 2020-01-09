Weather Authority: Weekend warmup ahead with chance of rain

The Philadelphia area is slated for a weekend warmup with the chance of rain.

Tempatures will rise into the 50s Friday and warm into the mid-60s on both Saturday and Sunday. The forecast high for Saturday is 67 degrees, which will break the record for Jan. 11 set back in 1975.

Some rain is expected to impact the region Sunday morning.

Friday: Clouds, milder. High: 53, Low: 29

Saturday: Warm, partly cloudy. High: 66, Low: 48

Sunday: Morning rain, afternoon sun. High: 65, Low: 61