Weather Authority: Wet weather to stick around through Tuesday with below-average temps and cloudy skies

May started off with some sunshine, which was a pleasant change of pace from the rainy and chilly weekend. But, the sunshine was only short-lived as the rest of the week is expected to be cloudy and wet.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the 40s with partly cloudy skies to wake up to Tuesday morning. A few showers are even expected to pass through until the early morning hours.

Forecasters say a westerly wind will impact the Delaware Valley on Tuesday, bumping temperatures just into the mid 50s, making for the coolest day of the week.

Patchy showers will wet the area throughout the morning ahead of more on-and-off rain in the afternoon.

Tuesday's winds are expected to gust up to about 25 mph, and they will stick around until Thursday, making for a breezy and chilly week.

After Tuesday, the rain will stay away until Wednesday evening when spotty showers make their return. The same is expected for Thursday when the daytime partly sunny skies turn to rain as we move into Friday.

The sunshine will return for the weekend, moving temperatures back into the upper 60s. Meteorologist Kathy Orr says those temperatures are still below-average, but as we move into Sunday, temperatures will pass 70.

Then, as we jump into next week, temperatures will be above average as the Delaware Valley will see sun and temperatures nearing 80.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: High: 56, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: High: 55, Low: 43

THURSDAY: High: 59, Low: 43

FRIDAY: High: 61, Low: 43

SATURDAY: High: 66, Low: 45

SUNDAY: High: 72, Low: 49

MONDAY: High: 76, Low: 53