Freeze Warning
from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Western Chester County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic County, Camden County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

Weather Authority: Wind chill a factor Thursday morning as cold temps remain

Updated 6:08PM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 5 p.m. Wednesday forecast

FOX 29 Weather Authority 5 p.m. Wednesday forecast

PHILADELPHIA - Bus Stop Buddy will need mittens.

Beautiful, blue skies dominate the rest of the week, but lower than average temperatures for the morning will have everyone thinking winter has made a surprise visit to the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the wind will remain through Friday. Overnight temperatures into Thursday morning will be cold, with lows dipping to the mid 30s, and with the wind blowing. Wind chill readings will be in the 20s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton and western Chester counties Thursday morning, from 2 a.m. through 8 a.m.

Thursday will be sunny, but highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, with that brisk wind blowing, so another chilly, below-average day.

Friday will see highs in the low 60s, under sunny skies. The wind won’t be as harsh, but remains a factor.

Saturday should see conditions closer to normal for this time of year, under sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery. High: 55

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly. Low: 36 High: 57

FRIDAY: Sunny clear skies. Low: 37 High: 62

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Low: 39 High: 66