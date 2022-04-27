Weather Authority: Wind chill a factor Thursday morning as cold temps remain

Bus Stop Buddy will need mittens.

Beautiful, blue skies dominate the rest of the week, but lower than average temperatures for the morning will have everyone thinking winter has made a surprise visit to the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says the wind will remain through Friday. Overnight temperatures into Thursday morning will be cold, with lows dipping to the mid 30s, and with the wind blowing. Wind chill readings will be in the 20s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton and western Chester counties Thursday morning, from 2 a.m. through 8 a.m.

Thursday will be sunny, but highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s, with that brisk wind blowing, so another chilly, below-average day.

Friday will see highs in the low 60s, under sunny skies. The wind won’t be as harsh, but remains a factor.

Saturday should see conditions closer to normal for this time of year, under sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery. High: 55

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly. Low: 36 High: 57

FRIDAY: Sunny clear skies. Low: 37 High: 62

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Low: 39 High: 66