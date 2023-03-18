Weather Authority: Winter weather is back for sunny and cool St. Patrick's Day weekend

The sun is here to stay this weekend, but that spring weather is taking a back seat to cooler conditions.

A cold front is responsible for bringing more winter weather as Saturday temperatures reach a high of 53 degrees, and Sunday dips down even further to 43 degrees.

However, the weekend will bring plenty of sunshine as Friday night clears for dry, and pleasant days - plenty of time to bundle up and still get outside!

Spring begins Monday, along with a warming trend that will help temperatures return to the 60s by Tuesday.

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Clearing, cooler. High: 53, Low: 41

SUNDAY: 10 degrees below average. High: 43, Low: 29

MONDAY: Spring arrives. High: 53, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 60, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Stays mild. High: 62, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 63, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 67, Low: 43