Weather Authority: Winter weather is back for sunny and cool St. Patrick's Day weekend
PHILADELPHIA - The sun is here to stay this weekend, but that spring weather is taking a back seat to cooler conditions.
A cold front is responsible for bringing more winter weather as Saturday temperatures reach a high of 53 degrees, and Sunday dips down even further to 43 degrees.
However, the weekend will bring plenty of sunshine as Friday night clears for dry, and pleasant days - plenty of time to bundle up and still get outside!
Spring begins Monday, along with a warming trend that will help temperatures return to the 60s by Tuesday.
______
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
SATURDAY: Clearing, cooler. High: 53, Low: 41
SUNDAY: 10 degrees below average. High: 43, Low: 29
MONDAY: Spring arrives. High: 53, Low: 29
TUESDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 60, Low: 32
WEDNESDAY: Stays mild. High: 62, Low: 39
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 63, Low: 47
FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 67, Low: 43