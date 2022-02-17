Wind Advisory: Thursday's record warmth will be followed by rain, high winds

Thursday's temperatures broke records hitting close to the 70s.

Looking ahead, FOX 29's Drew Anderson is tracking weather that includes rain and high winds.

While most of the rain will be light, there will be a heavy burst of rain between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. This line of heavy rain will bring stronger and include gusty winds.

The next line of storms will cross over us from west to east. Expect the storms to move through Pennsylvania between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and then through New Jersey between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

After the rain hits the area, the skies will start clearing and the temperatures will start dropping.

By the afternoon, under sunny skies, highs will be in the mid-40s.

The wind will really pack a punch on Friday as that cold air settles into our area

Windy weather continues on Saturday and most of the day will be rather cloudy. Temperatures will remain in the 40s.

We're finally less windy on Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

Next week, highs go on the rise again with temperatures in the 50s on Monday and in the 60s by the middle of the week.

FRIDAY: Becoming Sunny. Windy & Colder. Mid 40s in the afternoon. Low: 27.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Cold. High: 46. Low: 21.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Less Windy. High: 42. Low: 31.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 56. Low: 41.

TUESDAY: Dry Morning. Afternoon Showers. High: 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 62.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Colder. High: 44.

