Weather Authority: Windy, chilly Christmas Day leads to rising temperatures for the week

There is one more brutally cold day to endure with the wind still blowing into Christmas Day, but then temperatures will begin to rise into the new year.

Christmas Day will start with temps in the teens and then head into the mid-20s, under sunny skies. Still cold, for sure and even a little wind will make it feel colder. It’s the coldest Christmas Day since 2000.

The start of the week will see temperatures climb higher, right around the freezing mark, as they begin to make a run at upper 50s by New Year’s Eve.

The wind, at last, will die down Sunday evening and mainly sunny skies will shine across the region into Friday.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, temperatures will rise into the upper 50s, with cloudy skies and showers. The Mummers Parade will be unusually warm, with temps in the low 60s, but again with showers.

For the latest forecasts and conditions as this storm moves through, download the FOX 29 Weather app.

___

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 13

SUNDAY: Christmas. High: 25, Low: 17

MONDAY: Kwanzaa. High: 31, Low: 23

TUESDAY: Morning clouds. High: 39, Low: 21

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 43, Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 49, Low: 35

FRIDAY: Above average. High: 53 ;Low: 39