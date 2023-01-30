Weather Authority: Wintry mix of wet weather expected Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of significant temperature drop

A wave of precipitation making its way to the Delaware Valley will bring a wintry mix to parts of the area on Tuesday morning.

Morning temperatures in the Philadelphia area are in the 40s, setting the precipitation up to fall as rain along I-95 when it moves through around 8 a.m.

Areas in the mountains will see a coating of snow.

Rain will fall for several hours as the wave of precipitation moves offshore. It is set to be out of the area by evening rush hour.

Precipitation will return Wednesday morning when a system stalls over the Delaware Valley.

Parts of Delaware Valley are set to get a coating of snow, setting it up to be the first measurable snowfall of the season and year in the Philadelphia area.

Looking ahead, temperatures will linger near 40 until the weekend, when temps will drop significantly before rising again.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Chillier Day. High: 42, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Light snow/ P.m. sun. High: 38, Low: 31

THURSDAY: High: 42, Low: 27

FRIDAY: Freezing. High: 32, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Frigid! High: 32, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Much milder. High: 45, Low: 23

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 51, Low: 32