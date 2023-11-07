Check 2023 Election Results

Election Day in Pennsylvania and New Jersey could see the balance of powers in both states shift with several key positions up for grabs. Philadelphia, the sixth-largest city in the country, will choose between Democrat Cherelle Parker and GOP underdog David Oh to tackle urgent issues impacting the city, including crime and homelessness. Philadelphia's democratic-lead City Council will also see a shake up with two open at-large seats.

At the state-level, Pennsylvania voters will fill a vacant Supreme Court seat that could either widen or narrow the democratic-lead 4-2 advantage on the seven-seat bench. Democrat Dan McCaffery and Republican Carolyn Carluccio will fill the seat of the late Max Baer.

New Jersey is voting for a new Legislature, with all 120 seats on the ballot, as Republicans fight for controlling either chamber for the first time in more than two decades. At stake is control of the 80-member Assembly and 40-seat Senate, with Democrats currently dominating both chambers, as well as holding the governorship.

