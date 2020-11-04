Fitzpatrick holds on to Pennsylvania's 1st district, defeating Finello

article

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick has been elected to a third-term serving Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district, defeating democratic challenger Christina Finello, according to a projection Wednesday afternoon from the Associated Press.

Fitzpatrick, who had pledged not to vote for President Trump in the 2020 election, was one of just three House Republicans in the entire country running for reelection in a district Trump lost during 2016's presidential contest.

Fitzpatrick managed to hold on to the Bucks County-based district in spite of major spending from the House Majority PAC, who spent nearly $1 million on digital and TV advertising in an effort to oust him.

While the incumbent ran on a platform boasting independence, Finello's campaign had maintained that he had not stood up to Trump.

Finello, a Bucks County solicitor and Ivyland Borough Councilmember, had also pitched herself as an independent thinker in her party. Her campaigned had pushed support for unions and working-class families as key themes.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest