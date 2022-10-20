InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll: Fetterman, Oz neck and neck as Shapiro’s lead over Mastriano narrows

article

As Election Day nears, a new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll shows Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz has gained ground on Democratic nominee John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race.

The race is now a dead heat, according to the poll of 550 likely voters conducted three weeks before Election Day on Nov. 8. The poll has a margin of error of 4.2%

Fetterman and Oz are now tied in the polling at 46%, with 5% of those polled remaining undecided. Libertarian candidate Erik Gerhardt came in at about 2%.

InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery says Fetterman’s shrinking lead was a result of self-described independent voters breaking for Oz by twenty points.

"Oz is also picking an unusually high 14% of the African American vote and Asians and Hispanics prefer Oz say they are voting for Oz by a wide margin. Fetterman continues to enjoy a ten-point lead among female voters, while men prefer Oz at that same rate," Towery explained.

Josh Shapiro (Left) had built a double \-digit lead over Doug Mastriano (Right) in the race for Governor of Pennsylvania, but that lead has recently shrunk, according to a new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 Philadelphia poll.

Meanwhile, the race for Governor of Pennsylvania has tightened. In late September, Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro held a double-digit lead over Republican nominee Doug Mastriano.

In the latest poll, Shapiro came in at 49% to Mastriano’s 42%. 6% of those polled say they remain undecided. Libertarian candidate Matt Hackenberg finished at 2%.

"The race for Governor of Pennsylvania has tightened with Shapiro back under the 50% he enjoyed in our previous survey," Towery explained. "Mastriano has gained among independent voters who are breaking his way by nearly 18 points."