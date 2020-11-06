PA picks GOP auditor; reelects Shapiro, US House incumbents

article

Pennsylvania voters are returning at least 17 incumbent members to Congress with one race undecided, and have elected the first Republican auditor general in more than two decades.

Democrat Josh Shapiro also has won a second term as the state's attorney general. Two more incumbent congressional Democrats won Friday, U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in the Allentown area and Matt Cartwright in Scranton.

The only uncalled congressional race in the state is in the Pittsburgh area, where U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb faces Republican Sean Parnell. Republican Timothy DeFoor will be the state’s next auditor general after outpacing Democrat Nina Ahmad.

Vote counting continues for state treasurer. Republicans will keep majority control of both chambers of the General Assembly.

