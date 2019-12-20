2 pediatric cancer warriors join 'Good Day' to discuss journeys

"Good Day Philadelphia's" Mike Jerrick has been hosting the prom at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for years. But one special little girl really made an impression on him, and they've been friends ever since.

Laynee Costello has battled a rare form of cancer that targeted her connective tissue.

She has the kind of smile that lights up a room, so we love having her on the show. She has even hosted alongside Jerrick and Alex Holley, and joined us last year to celebrate one year cancer-free.

She was in-studio Friday morning to give us an update on her health and talk about the Committee to Benefit the Children, which helps St. Chris patient families.

Also joining "Good Day" was Joy Minnick, the executive director of the group, and 12-year-old Taina Juarbe – who is in treatment for leukemia – and her mother, Stephanie.

For more information on the Committee to Benefit the Children and how you can donate, click here.

