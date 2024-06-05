Expand / Collapse search

$1.9 million lottery ticket sold at Pottstown corner store

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 5, 2024 2:36pm EDT
POTTSTOWN - One lucky customer left a Pottstown convenience store Tuesday with a winning lottery ticket worth $1.9 million, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say. 

The Match 6 ticket sold at Pat’s Beverage on East High Street matched all six of the jackpot’s winning numbers -- 3-16-18-39-40-47. 

For selling the prized ticket, the lottery will give the store a $10,000 bonus.

Pat’s Beverage also made headlines in March after selling a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 with numbers matching four of the five white balls in the March 18 drawing. 

Tuesday’s sale comes just two days after a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Montgomery County at smoke shop Ace Tobacco Town.