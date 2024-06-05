$1.9 million lottery ticket sold at Pottstown corner store

article

One lucky customer left a Pottstown convenience store Tuesday with a winning lottery ticket worth $1.9 million, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say.

The Match 6 ticket sold at Pat’s Beverage on East High Street matched all six of the jackpot’s winning numbers -- 3-16-18-39-40-47.

For selling the prized ticket, the lottery will give the store a $10,000 bonus.

Pat’s Beverage also made headlines in March after selling a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 with numbers matching four of the five white balls in the March 18 drawing.

Tuesday’s sale comes just two days after a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Montgomery County at smoke shop Ace Tobacco Town.