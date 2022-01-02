1 apprehended after man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at 12th Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Police say the man in his 40's was shot once in the stomach, once in the pelvis, and twice in the right leg.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police officers and placed in critical condition.

One man has been stopped at this time and a gun was recovered.

An investigation remains ongoing.

