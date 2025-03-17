Expand / Collapse search

1 child, 6 adults displaced after fire in Phoenixville damages 3 homes: officials

Published  March 17, 2025 7:28pm EDT
The Brief

    • A fire in Phoenixville damaged a total of three homes including one that was totally lost, Sunday evening.
    • Officials say seven people were displaced due to the fire.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Phoenixville neighborhood is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend. 

Officials say the fire damaged several homes and left multiple people displaced. 

What we know:

On Sunday, March 16 at 8:44 p.m., Phoenixville fire and police officials were dispatched to the 40th block of Evergreen Lane for the report of a house fire. 

A total of 60 firefighters from Chester and Montgomery counties arrived at the scene. 

Officials say the high winds Sunday created a significant issue with embers landing on other homes. Additional help was called in. 

The fire was placed under control at 9:31 p.m. The scene was cleared at around 11:45 p.m.

According to Eamon C. Brazunas, Chief of Fire & Emergency Services, a total of three homes were damages including one that has been deemed a total loss. 

No civilians or first responders were injured. 

However, a total of six adults and one child were displaced by the fire. 

The American Red Cross, PECO and Belfor Property Restoration provided assistance at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chester County Fire Marshal.

The Source: The information in this story is from Eamon C. Brazunas, Phoenixville Chief of Fire & Emergency Services.

