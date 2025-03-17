1 child, 6 adults displaced after fire in Phoenixville damages 3 homes: officials
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. - A Phoenixville neighborhood is picking up the pieces after a devastating fire over the weekend.
Officials say the fire damaged several homes and left multiple people displaced.
What we know:
On Sunday, March 16 at 8:44 p.m., Phoenixville fire and police officials were dispatched to the 40th block of Evergreen Lane for the report of a house fire.
A total of 60 firefighters from Chester and Montgomery counties arrived at the scene.
Officials say the high winds Sunday created a significant issue with embers landing on other homes. Additional help was called in.
The fire was placed under control at 9:31 p.m. The scene was cleared at around 11:45 p.m.
According to Eamon C. Brazunas, Chief of Fire & Emergency Services, a total of three homes were damages including one that has been deemed a total loss.
No civilians or first responders were injured.
However, a total of six adults and one child were displaced by the fire.
The American Red Cross, PECO and Belfor Property Restoration provided assistance at the scene.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chester County Fire Marshal.
The Source: The information in this story is from Eamon C. Brazunas, Phoenixville Chief of Fire & Emergency Services.