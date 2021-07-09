1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting in Hunting Park

Police are looking for a suspect or suspects after a shooting left one man dead and another injured in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night and found two 22-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds on North Franklin Street near West Bristol Street.

According to police, one of the victims was shot in the back and was taken to Temple Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The second victim was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators say 27 shell casings were found on Bristol Street, and four unattended cars were struck by gunfire.

Police say no arrests have been made, but they're hoping surveillance cameras in the area can assist in their investigation.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter