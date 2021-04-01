1 dead, 1 injured following fire at rowhome in North Philadelphia

article

One person is dead and an elderly woman is being treated for serious injuries following a fire at a rowhome Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to a property on the 1200 block of Tioga Street around 9:30 p.m. and found flames on both floors of the home.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and confine the blaze to just one home, according to Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

One person was found dead inside the home and another resident was taken to the hospital, Thiel said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

