1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Dekalb Pike in Lower Gwynedd Township

Officials say one person was killed and another was injured during a car crash early Thursday morning in Montgomery County.

The deadly crash happened near Dekalb Pike in Lower Gwynedd Township sometime after 3 a.m., according to police.

Authorities have not said what caused the accident. A mangled car was seen on the shoulder of the roadway surrounded by scattered debris.

One person pronounced dead, according to Montgomery County officials. A second victim was hurt but officials did not provide an update on their condition.

Dekalb Pike, or Route 202, is closed near the scene of the accident as authorities investigate the fatal crash.

