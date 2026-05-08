1 dead, 2 critical after men shot while sitting on front steps of home in Philadelphia: police

The Brief One man is dead and two others are hurt following a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the victims were sitting on the front steps of a home where they were shot. No arrests have been reported.



One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after they were shot while sitting on the front steps of a property in North Philadelphia early Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the area of 25th and Berks streets around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found two 26-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds and a third person shot in the chest.

The victims were brought to Temple University Hospital, where police say the third victim, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

The two 26-year-old men remain in critical condition as of Friday morning, according to police.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators believe the three men were sitting on the front steps of a Philadelphia Housing Authority property when they were shot.

At least seven spent shell casings were recovered from the scene, including many found a short distance away from the victims.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly triple shooting.

Police have not shared a motive for the shooting or a description of a possible suspect.