1 dead, 2 critical after men shot while sitting on front steps of home in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after they were shot while sitting on the front steps of a property in North Philadelphia early Friday morning.
What we know:
Officers were called to the area of 25th and Berks streets around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found two 26-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds and a third person shot in the chest.
The victims were brought to Temple University Hospital, where police say the third victim, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead.
The two 26-year-old men remain in critical condition as of Friday morning, according to police.
Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators believe the three men were sitting on the front steps of a Philadelphia Housing Authority property when they were shot.
At least seven spent shell casings were recovered from the scene, including many found a short distance away from the victims.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly triple shooting.
Police have not shared a motive for the shooting or a description of a possible suspect.