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1 dead, 2 critical after men shot while sitting on front steps of home in Philadelphia: police

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Published  May 8, 2026 6:58am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • One man is dead and two others are hurt following a triple shooting in North Philadelphia.
    • Police say the victims were sitting on the front steps of a home where they were shot.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after they were shot while sitting on the front steps of a property in North Philadelphia early Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the area of 25th and Berks streets around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police found two 26-year-olds suffering from gunshot wounds and a third person shot in the chest.

The victims were brought to Temple University Hospital, where police say the third victim, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead.

The two 26-year-old men remain in critical condition as of Friday morning, according to police.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators believe the three men were sitting on the front steps of a Philadelphia Housing Authority property when they were shot. 

At least seven spent shell casings were recovered from the scene, including many found a short distance away from the victims.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly triple shooting.

Police have not shared a motive for the shooting or a description of a possible suspect.

The Source

  • Information included in this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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