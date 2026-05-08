Philadelphia DA charges suspects in major Northeast Philly drug, gun scheme

The Brief District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce charges in a major drug and gun case in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday, May 8. The investigation led to the seizure of firearms, ammunition, narcotics, and thousands of dollars. Details about the defendants and specific charges have not yet been released.



District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Dangerous Drug Offenders Unit plan to announce charges against defendants tied to a large-scale drug distribution and gun manufacturing operation in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Announcement scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia

What we know:

The District Attorney's Office says the investigation resulted in the seizure of firearms, ammunition, narcotics, and thousands of dollars.

The announcement is set for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 8, at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop K headquarters on Belmont Avenue.

The event will feature District Attorney Larry Krasner, Assistant District Attorneys William Fritze, Paul Reddel, and Stephen Girman, as well as members of the Pennsylvania State Police.

The press conference will be live-streamed at the top of this article.

The backstory:

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is the largest prosecutor's office in Pennsylvania and handles about 40,000 criminal cases each year. The DAO employs 600 lawyers, detectives, and staff to serve more than 1.5 million residents in the city and county.

The office says this case is being handled by the Dangerous Drug Offenders Unit and the Gun Violence Task Force, which focus on prosecuting serious drug and gun crimes.

Authorities say the case involves a significant drug distribution scheme and illegal gun manufacturing, both of which impact public safety in Northeast Philadelphia and beyond.

The DAO says it will provide more details about the investigation and the charges during Friday's press conference.

What we don't know:

The District Attorney's Office has not yet released the names of the defendants, the specific charges, or the full scope of the alleged operation.