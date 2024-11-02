1 dead after fire in Delaware County apartment complex

One person is dead after a fire in Delaware County, as residents at a Glenolden apartment complex say they were jolted out of bed early Saturday morning by firefighters and were outside for at least an hour while officials got the fire under control.

"The fire brigade people came and they were banging on everybody’s doors to get out!" exclaimed resident Chinmayee Patel.

Sadly, one person did not make it out of the Glenn Manor Apartments.

Fire officials responded to 911 calls about the fire around 2 a.m.

Chinmayee Patel, who works in a local hospital’s burn center, knows all too well the dangers of fire and says she’s extremely thankful for the quick work of not just the fire company, but her neighbors, as well.

"I completely understand this. I cannot thank enough for the neighbor who called them and I cannot thank the fire people who came and helped us. A big thank you to them! We’re alive because of them," she explained.

Patel says she was shocked to be awakened in the middle of the night, but also extremely grateful, "I see patients like that, so I completely understand that I’m really thankful for this."

According to neighbors, only one whole building was evacuated as residents had to remain outside for about an hour while crews worked to contain the fire.

No other injuries were reported and no other units appeared to be damaged, according to neighbors.

No information was released regarding the person who died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.