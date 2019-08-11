1 dead, several hospitalized following night of gun violence across Philadelphia

article

Police say several people were shot and one is dead following a night of widespread gun violence across Philadelphia.

According to investigators, three men were gunned down near a park in southwest Philadelphia around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to the corner of 66th and Regent Streets and found an 18-year-old shot in the leg, a 20-year-old shot in the foot and another man shot in the back of the head.

The men were transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, but officials have not released information on their conditions.

No less than 15 minutes later, police say a 25-year-old man was shot five times in East Falls. The gunfire rang out on the 3500 block of Henry Avenue. Investigators say the man was shot once in the stomach, twice in the right leg and twice in the buttocks.

The victim was taken to Temple Hospital where he is in 'critical but stable condition.'

The violence continued in West Philadelphia where authorities say a 30-year-old man was fatally shot outside a nightclub on Ford Road. Detective say at least he was struck in the chest and shoulder by an unknown suspect just after 1:30. Information on the victim has not been released.

Advertisement

In North Philadelphia, two victims were shot around the area of 24th and Ridge Streets. The crime scene encompassed the entire block of 24th Street and shell casing could be seen scattered on the ground. Both victims were taken to Temple Hospital. Their condition is unknown.