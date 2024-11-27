1 injured in Burlington County house fire, officials say

article

A quick moving fire in Burlington County has injured one person, officials said.

The call came into the fire department on Honey Locust Lane, in Eastampton Township, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Crews found fire eating through the home when they arrived.

One person was treated at the scene, though no details were released regarding the extent of injuries or what the person’s condition was.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze, bringing it under control within 25 minutes.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.