1 killed, 1 injured in horrific Delaware County crash after police chase: officials

Police in Delaware County are investigating a horrific crash in Tinicum Township where one person was killed and another was injured after a police chase.

Just off Industrial Avenue and Wanamaker, just south of Philadelphia International Airport, the incident unfolded around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police were chasing a person driving a stolen car. That person crashed and died from their injuries.

A person in another vehicle was injured, but there are no other details about that person’s condition.

Police officers and firefighters responded from several different departments in southern Delaware County. Officers from Haverford Township were also on hand, doing accident reconstruction.

Police have not released any additional details regarding what led to the chase.