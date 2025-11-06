1 killed, 1 injured in shooting-stabbing outside Bordentown gas station
TRENTON - One person was killed and another was injured in a stabbing and shooting outside a Burlington County gas station overnight Wednesday.
What we know:
Officers responded to the Valero/7-Eleven station on the northbound side of Route 130 through Bordentown just before midnight.
Police found one person fatally stabbed and another suffering from a gunshot wound in the aftermath of a violent confrontation in the parking lot.
The injured person was taken to Capital Health Trenton for treatment.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported immediately after the incident.
Investigators have not shared information on possible suspects.
The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office will provide more information.