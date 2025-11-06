1 killed, 1 injured in shooting-stabbing outside Bordentown gas station

The Brief One person was fatally stabbed and another was shot during an incident outside a gas station in Bordentown, New Jersey. The injured person was taken to Capital Health Trenton for treatment. No arrests have been made.



One person was killed and another was injured in a stabbing and shooting outside a Burlington County gas station overnight Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Valero/7-Eleven station on the northbound side of Route 130 through Bordentown just before midnight.

Police found one person fatally stabbed and another suffering from a gunshot wound in the aftermath of a violent confrontation in the parking lot.

The injured person was taken to Capital Health Trenton for treatment.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the incident.

Investigators have not shared information on possible suspects.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office will provide more information.