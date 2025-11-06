Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting-stabbing outside Bordentown gas station

Published  November 6, 2025 6:45am EST
Burlington County
One person was fatally stabbed and another was shot overnight Wednesday at a gas station in Bordentown.

The Brief

    • One person was fatally stabbed and another was shot during an incident outside a gas station in Bordentown, New Jersey.
    • The injured person was taken to Capital Health Trenton for treatment.
    • No arrests have been made.

TRENTON - One person was killed and another was injured in a stabbing and shooting outside a Burlington County gas station overnight Wednesday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Valero/7-Eleven station on the northbound side of Route 130 through Bordentown just before midnight.

Police found one person fatally stabbed and another suffering from a gunshot wound in the aftermath of a violent confrontation in the parking lot.

The injured person was taken to Capital Health Trenton for treatment.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the incident. 

Investigators have not shared information on possible suspects.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office will provide more information.

