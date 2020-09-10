1 killed, 2 injured after man drives into park, strikes pedestrians in Wynnefield Heights

article

A man is dead and two others are injured after police say an impaired driver hopped the curb and rammed into three pedestrians inside a park in Wynnefield Heights on Wednesday.

The fatal accident happened shortly before midnight near the intersection of Belmont Street and Parkside Avenue.

Police say a man driving a 2010 Lincoln Navigator south on Belmont Street lost control of his vehicle and hopped the curb into a park and struck three pedestrians.

A 60-year-old man was trapped underneath the vehicle and was pronounced dead by medics. Two other men, ages 48 and 55, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was uninjured and arrested for DUI.

