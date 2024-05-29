1 killed, 3 injured after driver crashes into water company crew in Camden County

A tragedy in Camden County Wednesday after a driver crashed into a group of American Water Company workers, killing one of them, on a stretch of road that police are calling one of the most dangerous streets in the county.

Crews had been working in town for weeks, replacing water pipes. Police are investigating why the driver of the car crashed into the crew.

‘Any scene is difficult," Magnolia Police Department Chief, John Huston, stated. He went on to describe the scene, "We have a tragic crash. It was an American New Jersey Water Company work zone. A car entered the work zone and struck two of the employees. I feel for the family. The family is absolutely devastated. I can only imagine."

Investigators say, in total, three New Jersey American Water Company employees were struck, two of them sustained minor injuries. Another is in critical condition.

Sadly, one of the crew did not survive the impact of the crash. Family and loved ones of the victim were visibly destroyed as they watched emergency crews remove his lifeless body from the road.

Officials tell FOX 29 that, while it’s still early in the investigation, it appears a woman behind the wheel of a white SUV attempted to drive out of an empty parking lot, running straight into the blocked off work zone.

American Water says the crew was working on installing a meter pit when the crash happened.

Crews have been in Magnolia since mid-April, after investing over a million dollars into a pipe replacement project.

In addition to that, Chief Huston tells FOX 29 that that stretch of White Horse Pike is one of the most dangerous in the area. "We have a lot of pedestrian crashes in this area. All of the towns along White Horse Pike have a lot of pedestrian accidents. We’re working on safety and we have initiatives."

Tragically, what was supposed to be an ordinary workday ended in the most unimaginable way for these hardworking crews.