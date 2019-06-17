1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at graduation party in Southwest Philly

article

Authorities in Philadelphia say one person has been killed and at least five others wounded in a shooting at a graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia.

It shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday near South 70th Street and Reed Bird Place. Authorities say four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. A 21-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot. Police have yet to identify the victim.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting, and have made no arrests.

The attack was one of several homicides amid a rash of gunfire around the city this past weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.