1 killed after large tree falls on golf cart in Montgomery County: officials

In a tragic turn of events, a tree fell onto a golf cart and killed one person in Montgomery County.

At the JC Melrose Country Club Saturday afternoon, about 3 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the club on Tookany Creek Parkway in Cheltenham, on a call of a fallen tree.

Two people were playing golf and riding in a golf cart when the tree fell, according to officials.

The driver of the golf cart received minor injuries. However, the passenger died at the scene after the large tree fell on the cart.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death. There were no details regarding the identity of the person who died.

Anyone with information about the fatal incident is urged to contact Cheltenham Detectives at 215-885-1600 or email PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov.