1 killed, dozens displaced after fire destroys Wilmington condo, fire officials say

Delaware's Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal fire that took place in Wilmington on Saturday morning.

According to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio, a fire was reported shortly before 3:00 a.m. at the Mermaid Run Condominiums in the Pike Creek area.

Officials say firefighters arrived with flames shooting from the three-story building.

One person was discovered dead inside one of the buildings, according to authorities.

Three buildings with 6 units were each damaged, displacing 30 or more residents from their homes.

The damage is estimated to exceed more than $1 million, according to officials.

The American Red Cross responded and is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

