1 killed, dozens displaced after fire destroys Wilmington condo, fire officials say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware's Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal fire that took place in Wilmington on Saturday morning.
According to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio, a fire was reported shortly before 3:00 a.m. at the Mermaid Run Condominiums in the Pike Creek area.
Officials say firefighters arrived with flames shooting from the three-story building.
One person was discovered dead inside one of the buildings, according to authorities.
Three buildings with 6 units were each damaged, displacing 30 or more residents from their homes.
The damage is estimated to exceed more than $1 million, according to officials.
The American Red Cross responded and is assisting displaced residents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
