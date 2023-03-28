1 man critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia double shooting, police say

article

Police say one man is critically injured after he was shot during a Northeast Philadelphia double shooting Tuesday night.

Around 7 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Welsh Road.

Responding officers say they located two men, one 32 and the other 43, who had both been shot in the abdomen.

Both victims were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. Authorities say the 43-year-old was placed in stable condition, but the 32-year-old was critically injured.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.